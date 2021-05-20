Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,160,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,127,605 shares of company stock worth $7,204,470. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

