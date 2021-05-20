Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.60

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 1177256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.90 ($2.52).

The company has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.