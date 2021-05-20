Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.