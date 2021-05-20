Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

