American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AREC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

