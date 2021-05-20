Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $19,274,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.