Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,931. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $44,287,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

