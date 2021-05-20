JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,351.83 ($17.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £68.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,330.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,336.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

