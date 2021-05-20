Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,922 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

