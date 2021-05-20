38,536 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCO opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

