19,244 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $393,938.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,426,473.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

