Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BAC opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $42.95.
Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
