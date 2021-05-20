Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

