OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Up 7.4%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $46.93. 5,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,624.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,773. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.