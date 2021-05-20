Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.19 and last traded at $73.19. 328,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,986,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1,055.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Western Digital by 511.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 166,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,350,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.