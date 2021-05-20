Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.76

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 44452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

