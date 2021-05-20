Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.03

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 8832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

EM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

