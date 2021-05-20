Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 217,505 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

