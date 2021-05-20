Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $7,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerecor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

