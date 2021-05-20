SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 4,336 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12.

On Thursday, March 4th, Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $466,926.04.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $298,309.26.

On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44.

SPWR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

