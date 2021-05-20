David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FRP stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FRP by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of FRP by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

