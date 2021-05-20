David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FRP stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $58.76.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
