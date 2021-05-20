Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Insider Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $50,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

