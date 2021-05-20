Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $345,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

