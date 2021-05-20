GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.25 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

