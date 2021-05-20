Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

