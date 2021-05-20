Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.76. FMC posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

