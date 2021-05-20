boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

boohoo group stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

