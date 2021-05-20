M&T Bank Corp Has $7.42 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegion by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $92.92 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.