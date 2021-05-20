Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

