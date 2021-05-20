Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

