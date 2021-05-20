Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.8493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

