iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

