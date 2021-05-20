Stifel Nicolaus Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

JD stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

