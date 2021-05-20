TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.