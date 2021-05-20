Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE:IBP opened at $114.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

