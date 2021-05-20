M&T Bank Corp Has $11.97 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after buying an additional 960,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

