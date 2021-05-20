M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,592 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $378,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,322.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,601.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8,263.92 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

