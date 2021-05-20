Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $190.84 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.