Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 56,047 iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

