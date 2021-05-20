Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.15. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

