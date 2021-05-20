Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

