Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

