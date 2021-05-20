Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 21,615 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.