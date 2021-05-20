Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 11,759 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 233,533 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KODK opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

