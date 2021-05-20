Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 7% Higher

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.94. 8,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 331,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACK shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 340,490 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

