MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

