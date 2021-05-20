Heather H. Lavallee Sells 2,889 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

