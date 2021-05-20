Heather H. Lavallee Sells 2,889 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84.
Voya Financial stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
