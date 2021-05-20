Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$64.89

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE MRU opened at C$57.80 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

