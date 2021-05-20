Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Target Price at GBX 92.50

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

A number of analysts recently commented on MARS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 90.21 ($1.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £571.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.31. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

