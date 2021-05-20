Douglas J. Carlson Sells 2,496 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $52.71 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 115,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

