MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MKKGY opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

